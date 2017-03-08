Road safety campaign inaugurated at F7/2 women college

Islamabad: The National Highways and Motorway Police inaugurated “Road Safety and Green Pakistan” campaign at Post Graduate College for Women’s F-7/2, Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion of International Women Day, DIG Motorway Police Muhammad Imtiaz Shah highlighted the contribution of women in society, especially the role of women in the context of road safety. He added that a society cannot be prospered without the participation of women. Moreover, he said it was our social responsibility to reduce the harmful effects of pollution and for this reason, NH&MP will plant 40 to 45 thousand trees along the motorway.

College Principal Khalida Makhdoom shared her views that plants were the precious gift of nature so it was our utmost responsibility to protect them for the benefits of coming generations. At the end of the seminar DIG Motorways, principal and students of the college planted trees and started green Pakistan campaign.

Hundreds of student signed “Road Safety, Green Pakistan!” banner showing their commitment towards to the cause of Green Pakistan.