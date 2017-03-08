Resolution passed to pay tribute to women

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution unanimously to pay tribute to women who had been struggling in all professions including housewives and breadwinners.

The resolution was moved by Shaista Pervaiz Malik in the house on behalf of all the members.

The house appreciated all the women who had contributed to the democratic struggle in the country.

The resolution condemned all acts of injustice, discrimination and violence against women.

The resolution acknowledged that there was still a long path to traverse for making a conducive environment for the empowerment and protection of women as guaranteed by the Constitution.