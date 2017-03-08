Rana Sanaullah labels KP CM’s Punjab visit ‘unlawful’

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday termed the visit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) to Punjab ‘unconstitutional and unlawful,’ accusing the KP CM of provoking racism by comparing people of Punjab with ‘sheep’.

The minister said that his government was operating with tolerance and understanding, and that they are equal in their treatment of their ‘brothers from KP.’ He also insisted that his government was not involved in the promotion of racism, but that the KP leadership was playing with fir by trying to incite racist feelings in people.

Rana Sanaullah said that the Advisor to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam had taken a positive step towards any necessary reconciliation by contacting Pashtun groups here in Punjab and discussing any problems they may have.

The law minister further clarified that Punjabis and Pashtuns are living in the spirit of brotherhood in Punjab.