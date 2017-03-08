Punjab police hosts volleyball tournament

The first IGP Punjab Gold Cup Volleyball Tournament, being organised by the Sports Board Punjab Police, held its first matches at the WAPDA Sports Complex here after opening remarks by Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Jahangir Khanzada.

The first match of the tournament played between volleyball teams of the Punjab Police and the Punjab Province was won by the Punjab Police. Teams of the Punjab Police, Army, Navy, PAF, WAPDA, and provincial teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir team are participating in the five-day tournament.

The teams are divided into Pool A and Pool B. WAPDA, Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are part of Pool A while Navy, Punjab Police, Punjab Province, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir teams are in Pool B.

All teams will play three matches each in the first three days of the tournament. The top four teams of will then compete in the semi-finals on the fourth day. The final of the tournament and the match for the third position will be played on Sunday, March 12.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera will distribute prizes among the winners, runner-ups, and the third position team on last day of the event.

Sports board Punjab police director general, Additional IG Operations Punjab Capt (r) Arif Nawaz, DIG Operations Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, and other officials were also present on the occasion.