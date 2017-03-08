PPP absorbs Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inqilab

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has sped up its efforts to become a formidable political force once again and absorbed the the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inqilab into itself.

Speaking at a function held in this regard, PPP Punjab Information Secretary Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar termed the merger of the two parties an important step.

He said it would help make the party a powerful political force in the forthcoming general elections, vowing that the PPP would continue its struggle for the rights of the oppressed and would leave no stone unturned to resolve their issues.

Khokhar said that the evolving consensus among the political leadership on the issues such as FATA reforms, military courts, and other constitutional issues paved the way for the restoration of public supremacy.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inqilab Chairman Alamgir Khan said that the PPP was the only political force that could steer the country away from the problems facing the country.

He said that all Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inqilab leaders and workers would fight the case of the people at the forum of PPP more vigorously.

The formal announcement of the merger would be made in the major function attended by the PPP’s top leadership.

PPP Federal Council Member Raja Imran Asharaf, City President Khan Iftikhar Shehzada, General Secretary Azhar Ali Khan along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inqilab General Secretary Hameed Kayani Shahzada Koser Gillani, Nida Nazir and a huge number of workers participated in the meeting.