LAHORE: Polio vaccination campaigns will begin in Punjab from today. The target is to vaccinate over 8.62 million children less than five years old in 14 districts of Punjab.

The target in Lahore is to vaccinate over 1.6 million children under the age of five years.

The campaigns will be held in Lahore, DG Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, RY Khan, Sheikhupura, Khanewal, Lodhran, TT Singh, Vehari,

