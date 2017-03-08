PM Nawaz Sharif completes two-day visit to Kuwait

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday returned here after completing his two-day visit to State of Kuwait.

During his visit, the prime minister held bilateral talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and met Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah besides other engagements.

He also addressed the Pakistani community and apprised them of his government’s achievements and future development plans.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and Chairman Board of Investment Miftah Ismail.