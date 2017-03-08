Naval chief calls on Jordan’s Prince Hassan Bin Talal

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah is on an official visit to Jordan. During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Prince Hassan Bin Talal, former crown prince of Jordan.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence and security collaboration were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism in general and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining regional peace and security in particular.

The dignitary acknowledged warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Jordan, based on strong foundations and historical ties. The former prince lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and extending cooperation to Royal Jordanian Naval Force.