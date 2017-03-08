Mobile phones may lead to brain cancer

A recent study suggests that incessant use of mobile phones can be disastrous for the human body, even causing brain cancer in some cases.

A once-secret document detailing links between cell phones and brain cancer has now been released by the order of a California court.

The document says that “long-term cell phone use may increase the risk of brain cancer and other health problems” and admits that “cell phone Electro Magnetic Field’s can affect nearby cells and tissues.”

In a special warning section about children, it also explains that “EMFs can pass deeper into a child’s brain than an adult’s.”

The connection between mobile phone use and brain cancer has bene speculated for as long as mobile phones have been in existence. However, it is the first time that any official document has been released regarding this matter.