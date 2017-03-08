Info minister speaks at RCCI’s women day’s ceremony

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organised a ceremony to mark the International Women’s day with a motto “Be bold for change”, here on Wednesday. The Minister of State for Information, Broadcast and National Heritage Maryam Aurangzeb was the chief guest on the occasion.

Nepal Ambassador Sewa Lamsel Adikari, Tajikistan envoy Jonov Sher Ali, President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal, Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, the vice president, group leaders, university students and a large number of working women attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony Maryam Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s key initiatives for the betterment of women and protecting their rights. She said that the women enjoyed equal rights and opportunities in the Constitution and the government was taking practical steps for empowerment of women and protection of their rights.

In order to ensure the rights of women the federal government introduced a number of laws which include Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill 2014, Anti-Rape Laws (Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill 2013, and Anti-Honour Killing Laws (Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2014, she said.

President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal in his welcome address said that aim of celebrating international women day was to acknowledge the role and contribution made by women in uplifting the socio-economic condition in the country. H

RCCI President later presented a ceremonial check of PKR 3, 70,000 to the minister for releasing women prisoners from different jails, including Adyala Jail.

Nepal and Tajikistan envoys appreciated the RCCI‘s efforts and role in motivating women towards businesses.