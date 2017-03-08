IBA hosts Mortal Kombat XL Tournament

The IBA Computer Science Society successfully hosted a Mortal Kombat XL Tournament during the ProBattle‘17.

The competition took place on the 4th of March, where numerous MKXL players hailing from Karachi as well as 2 players from Lahore, participated.

Pakistan Virtual Gaming Federation (PVGF) Founder Tariq Rathore (also known as MKRayden) took the tournament by storm, and after being undefeated in all of his rounds bagged the 1st position. Not only him but PVGF’s Co-founder Khalid Malik (also known as Krausar) also played extremely well throughout the tournament, coming in 3rd place.

The tournament had a lot of great players, from Hassan- Ur- Rehman’s comeback as Sub-Zero to Rameez Arif’s juggling as Kitana but alas, their skills were not enough to match the might of PVGF’s players.