IAEA approves safeguards for K-2, K-3 nuclear power plants

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors Wednesday approved Pakistan’s request for the application of safeguards for Nuclear Power Plant Units K-2 & K-3. These two units are pressurised water reactors of 1100 MW each and are being acquired from the People’s Republic of China.

“Civil nuclear power generation is an important component of Pakistan’s energy security policy and a vital developmental imperative,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. These power plants will serve as important vehicle to help meet Pakistan’s increasing energy needs and support sustained economic growth and industrial development.

“Pakistan has the rare distinction of keeping all its civilian nuclear facilities under IAEA Safeguards signifying its commitment to global objectives of non-proliferation,” the FO said.