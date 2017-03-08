Human rights ministry fails to convince Christians over proposed divorce bill

Obaid Abbasi

Despite several consultative meetings, Ministry of Human Rights failed to convince country’s top Christian bishops and pastors over the proposed Christian Divorce Amendment Bill 2016, it emerged on Tuesday.

Last year, the ministry took the initiative to amend Christian Marriage Act 1872 and Christian Divorce Act 1869 as the laws were considered “outdated” and such laws needed revision.

However, since the ministry took the initiative, it has proposed Christian Marriage Act 2016 and Christian Divorce Act 2016.

The country’s top Christian clerics accepted the Christian Marriage Act 2016; however, they opposed the amendment in Divorce Act believing it to be against the Bible, said an official source who was close to the development.

The source said that in existing Christian Marriage Act 1872 and Christian Divorce Act 1869, there was a deficiency of registration of marriage—which was the biggest problem for minorities.

According to the official source, the ministry has sent several reminders to the Christian clerics for further consultation so that the proposed divorce act could be finalised. But the clerics seem reluctant to hold a further consultative meeting and were avoiding the ministry, said the source.

Under the proposed Christian Marriage Act 2016, Christian marriages will be registered with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). In Christian Divorce Act 2016, a husband will be allowed to divorce his wife.

The Supreme Council of Churches in Lahore Secretary-General Bishop Nasir Samuel told Pakistan Today that there is no need to amend the Christian Divorce Act 1869. “Our Bible does not sanction any addition of divorce grounds in the law,” said Samuel, adding said that Christians will not accept any proposed draft with regard to the divorce. “The amendment in the divorce act is considered to challenge the Bible which is not acceptable,” said Samuel.

Another senior official of the ministry, who requested anonymity, told Pakistan Today that, in the next year, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government will complete its tenure and it seems difficult to amend the proposed act.

When contacted, Minister of Human Rights Kamran Michael admitted that so far there was no progress as he believes “orthodox Christians oppose the proposed Christian Divorce Act 2016.” The minister claimed that he will approach the country’s top Christians again at the end of the month, saying, “I will try my best to convince the country’s top Christians over the proposed divorce act.”