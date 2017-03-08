Google doodle celebrates women’s day

Google doodle is celebrating the international women’s day today with a slideshow highlighting 13 women pioneers from all around the world. These are some of the women who stood up to the challenges that they faced and made a mark in the world.

Women became more vocal at the beginning of the 20th century about their rights. In 1908, a group of women marched through New York City’s streets to demand better pay, shorter working hours, and voting rights.

In this google doodle, a littler girl is being told a story by her grandmother highlighting the struggles of 13 women who made notable contributions to the world over the centuries. American journalist Ida Wells, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, Lee Tai-young, Korea’s first female lawyer and first female judge are some of the notable women presented in the doodle.