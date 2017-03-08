Four tricks to add more protein in absence of meat

Whether you don’t like meat or want to avoid meat because of diet problems, you need to keep a balanced diet no matter what. So, in absence of meat, you need to play strategically and add more protein to your diet.

Add Nut Butters Into Your Smoothies

If you’re a fan of morning smoothies, go for more than just fruits and vegetables. “Add peanut butter (or another nut butter) into smoothies for an added boost of protein,” says Lewis. “Just make sure it does not have added salts or sugars or hydrogenated oils.” One tablespoon of peanut butter contains four grammes of protein alone, which can be a great supplement to your drink and give it lasting power.

Substitute Greek Yogurt for Cream

Not all of us like to eat Greek yogurt as its own snack, but it can be used a substitution for a variety of other less healthy foods, which can help boost your dish’s protein content. “Use plain Greek yogurt instead of sour cream for recipes,” says Lewis. “The fat is lower, and the protein is higher.” You can also use Greek yogurt as a replacement for heavy cream in baking and as mayonnaise in sandwiches and dressings.

Use Nutritional Yeast Instead Of Cheese

If you’re not familiar with it already, nutritional yeast is deactivated yeast with a nutty and cheesy flavour. It contains a number of vitamins and minerals, including fibre and protein, and it is completely vegan. “Sprinkle nutritional yeast flakes instead of butter, salt or cheese on popcorn,” suggests Lewis.

Add Egg Whites

For added protein without the strong flavour of eggs, consider adding egg whites to dishes that you can thoroughly mix them in. “Add egg whites into oatmeal for an extra protein boost, without an overpowering flavour,” says Lewis. One large egg white contains 3.6 grammes of protein, making it a good addition for pasta, rice bowls, and more.

Add these little foods into your daily meals, and you’ll be sure to be eating an adequate diet filled with a good amount of protein.