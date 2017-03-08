Former KCCI president joins Kamal’s PSP

KARACHI: A group from Karachi’s business community on Wednesday announced to join Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Saeed Shafique was prominent among those who announced to join the party in a press conference with Mustafa Kamal.

Kamal, the former mayor of Karachi, claimed that there are at least 12,000 PSP workers in Karachi.

He also claimed that some 6,000 supporters have joined him from Hyderabad – the second large city of Sindh considered as second stronghold of MQM after Karachi.