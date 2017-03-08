FIA arrests 4 men involved in fake immigration services

LAHORE: At least four suspects have been arrested by the FIA on grounds of tricking people on the pretext of jobs abroad.

On a tip off, security officers conducted an operation in Lahore and arrested four suspects identified as Khurrum Bukhari, Mohammad Sarfraz, Mirza Amjad and Mohsin Latif.

FIA sources claimed that the suspects have also confessed to taking money from more than 12 people illegally.

The suspects have been handed over to anti-human trafficking cell for further investigation.