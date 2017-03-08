Facebook honours Malala on International Women’s Day

The world is celebrating International Women’s Day today to honour women all over the world. This year the theme is 2030: 50, 50.

The international women’s day is also being celebrated on the internet and different social networking websites. Where Google Doodle released a slideshow to mark the day, Facebook is also commemorating the day; and that too, with a Malala Yusufzai quote!

As soon as you open the Facebook page, a quote by the Pakistani activist and the youngest ever Nobel Prize laureate appears on the homepage. Clicking the “Explore Inspiring Stories” option connects you to inspirational and influential female leaders from all over the world.

Yousufzai was badly injured after a Taliban gunman attempted to assassinate her in Swat, her hometown, in 2012.

Today, the 19-year-old has become a symbol for women empowerment all over the world. She’s also one of Pakistan’s only two Nobel Prize laureates and the youngest-ever person to be awarded a Nobel Prize.

ABC news shared a quote by Yousufzai on its official Twitter account

“We realise the importance of our voice when we are silenced.” – Malala Yousafzai https://t.co/6Xl4YEpbSG #IWD2017 pic.twitter.com/W1T8fS0ioo

