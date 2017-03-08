Defiant girl statue faces Wall Street bull to fight gender inequality

NEWYORK: A statue of a young girl has been placed in front of Wall Street’s iconic bull, to call attention to gender inequality and the pay gap in the corporate world.

The statue was commissioned by one of the world’s largest fund managers. It says the girl represents the future.

One in four of the 3,000 largest traded US companies do not have even one woman on their board, the company says.

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), a $2.5 trillion (£2.06 trillion) asset manager, said it would send a letter to 3,500 companies asking them to act.

It argued that companies with more female leaders performed better.