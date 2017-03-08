Deferred promotions: Disgruntled CSP officers to move court

Establishment Division refuses to disclose reason for supersession

The Establishment Division on Wednesday refused to give the minutes of the Central Selection Board’s meeting and to disclose the reason for not promoting the Civil Services of Pakistan (CSP) officers.

The board was not disclosing the information in order to prevent the officers to challenge the decision in the court, officers claimed.

The officers who were not promoted were all set to go to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Pakistan Today has learnt reliably.

“If we know the concrete reasons for not being promoted and minutes of the Central Selection Board (CSB) then we can challenge it in court, this is the key reason the establishment is reluctant to disclose it,” said an officer of the PAS group.

The CSB has promoted 405 top officers of the federal government to BPS-20 and BPS-21, while the case of 187 senior officers was either deferred or superseded.

The promotions of 94 officers were deferred by the prime minister while the names of 93 officers were not deliberated by the PM Secretariat for the promotions.

The deferred officers confided in Pakistan Today that some officials and certain lobby of the CSP officers on the key positions at the Prime Minister Office had influenced the process of promotions.

“The main character of the undue promotion saga is Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad who recommended the names of those officers only, who were in the good books of Sharif family,” claimed sources close to the development.

The superseded officers claimed that the Establishment Division was mulling to include us in the list of deferred officer rather than promoting us.

“We will plea to the court to summon the record of our services and if we lacked the work ethics then we shouldn’t be considered for promotion,” disgruntled officers added.

It has been learnt that the rift between Fawad Hassan Fawad and Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Chairman Naveed Akram Cheema was another reason for not promoting a particular group of officers.

Fawad Hassan Fawad did not give importance to the proposed names on the basis of personal grudge with Naveed Akram Cheema, the officers added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naveed Akram Cheema is also the chairman of the Central Selection Board (CSB).

“The Establishment Division, Central Selection Board and PM deferred the officers on the recommendations of a certain lobby who feels a potential threat and had some personnel issues with the deferred officers,” said a senior officer, who requested anonymity too.

Establishment Division Secretary Tahir Shahbaz Nadeem while talking to Pakistan Today said that the deferred officers knew the reason for not getting the promotions.

The Central Selection Board (CSB) has evaluated all the officers on merit and the establishment division has always welcomed officers’ visit to the office to know the reasons and minutes of any meeting.