Daily wage teachers await much delayed salaries

Teachers ask Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz for help

The government is observing International Women’s Day, while hundreds of daily wage female teachers in various educational institutions in the federal capital are still waiting for their salaries of last five months.

On the occasion of International Women Day, the teachers appealed to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to take steps to ensure the release of their long-delayed salaries.

They said that the government did not honour its promise of providing salaries to the daily-wage female teaching staff in the federal capital.

They said that the government rejected a summary regarding their salaries in mini-budget.They complained that the women basic rights were being denied even on the International Women’s Day.

“Despite courts and standing committees’ orders, the ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) did not regularise their services,” they lamented.

They said if the government was really serious about the women rights it should better ensure the release of their salaries instead of merely holding seminars and functions on the day.

The daily-wagers appealed that the prime minister should take a swift action and order regularisation of their services as well release of their long-pending salaries.

The Federal Directorate Education (FDE) overseen by the CADD has more than 2,200 daily-wage staff members, both teaching and non-teaching, at its educational institutions in the capital, who have been under the employment of the FDE for the past eight years.

Some were regularised under the Cabinet policy 2011 approved by the then prime minister but the incumbent government, later, stopped the whole process.

It is pertinent to mention here that daily-wage teachers did not get their salaries since November 2016.