Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel: Trent Reznor, Massive Attack set to perform

Banksy’s latest project is the Walled Off Hotel—a fully operational art hotel and gallery in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. According to Banksy’s website, there’s a piano bar in the hotel which features a mechanical, remote controlled piano. Every night, the bar will host concerts that were recorded specifically for the hotel’s piano. Massive Attack’s 3D is the first artist in residence; his recital will feature the songs of Massive Attack performed “with three hands.” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Hans Zimmer, and Flea are also set to give concerts. The concept was demonstrated at the opening party with a remote performance from Elton John. Find footage below. The hotel will begin taking reservations on March 11.

Last year, Banksy hosted Dismaland—his dystopian amusement park. Run the Jewels, Savages, Pussy Riot, Massive Attack, and others performed at the pop-up park.