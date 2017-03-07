Zardari presents 9-point agenda for military courts’ extension

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Monday unveiled his party’s nine-point formula for the extension of military courts, calling for a mix of civilian and military judicial officers to try hardcore terrorists.

Unveiling the PPPs charter of demands for the courts, Asif Zardari, whose party failed to evolve consensus over the suggested military courts, called for another cut to the stipulated timeframe of the courts, from two years to one year.

The PPP chief also urged for allowing a judicial review for all the accused convicted by such courts, asking for the right to appeal to the convicts as per the judicial norms in civilised countries.

Zardari further demanded immediate production of all the arrested suspects before a court of law, asking production of the accused before the concerned courts within 24 hours of arrest.

Talking to media here, Asif Ali Zardari alleged the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government was not serious about re-establishing the military courts.

Zardari, while addressing a press conference, also berated the ruling PML-N, saying it had funds for roads, but no money for effective implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

“There are weaknesses [in the NAP] but the government is not serious about fixing them,” the former president said as he clarified that his party was not against an extension to military courts.

Zardari, on the occasion, announced his party’s nine recommendations for extension to military courts, and reasserted, ““We have never opposed military courts and are only coming up with recommendations on the proposal. We want a law that defines terrorists; that will become a definition for terrorism. Our aim is not to dishearten our armed forces.”

PPP’s recommendations: Military courts shall be presided over by one sessions judge or additional sessions judge with a military officer; the sessions/additional sessions judge will be nominated by the chief justice of Pakistan; extension will be of one year from starting date; right of judicial review by high courts under Article 199 of the Constitution; high court shall decide case within 60 days; accused to be produced within 24 hours before the concerned court; accused to be supplied with grounds of arrest within 24 hours; accused shall have right to engage counsel of his choice; provisions of Qanoon-i-Shahadat 1984 shall apply.

Zardari said that his party was open to dialogue on these points with the government or the army. He further said that his party intended to pressurise the government to strengthen witness protection and disburse funds to the provinces and judiciary for more effective implementation of the National Action Plan.

Responding to Zardari’s comments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government would examine the points and provide copies of them to all the political parties.

“There was consensus earlier on two years [extension in military courts],” Dar said, “But the PPP has suggested only one year… We will sit tomorrow or day after and discuss them,” he added.

“Because there are new recommendations now, we will have to examine them,” Law Minister Zahid Hamid said. “The clerical amendments shouldn’t be an issue, and through discussion with all political parties we will try to reach consensus on this again.”