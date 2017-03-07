Viv Richards blames foreign players for Quetta gladiators loss

LAHORE: Head coach for Pakistan Super League team Quetta Gladiators, Sir Vivian Richards said that the loss faced by Quetta Gladiators in PSL final was mainly due to foreign players pulling out at the last moment.

He said the new players were out of practice and that they did not have much time to rehearse with the team.

He also said that too much money in the game of cricket has ruined the game that used to be called a ‘gentleman’s game’ back in his time.

Quetta gladiators lost the PSL final to Peshawar Zalmi in an exciting match on Sunday. Four international players refused to travel to Lahore for the final due to security concerns.