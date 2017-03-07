Urwa Hocane to star in Na Maloom Afraad’s sequel

Urwa Hocane made her film debut in Na Maloom Afraad. There’s going to be a sequel of Nabeel Qureshi and Fiza Ali Meerza’s 2014 hit comedy and Urwa Hocane is starring in it.

According to local media, Urwa has signed the contract and in Na Maloom Afraad, Fahad Mustafa played Farhan, an insurance agent who is fired and needs cash so that he can marry his sweetheart Naina (Urwa Hocane).

The film also starred Javed Sheikh and Mohsin Abbas Haider in key roles, while Mehwish Hayat was featured in an item song.

While it’s too early to say what the sequel has in store for Urwa’s character, the actor is confident that the script will be brilliant.

The Na Maloom Afraad sequel is the fourth film Urwa has signed recently. She is also starring in Humayun Saeed’s Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Jhol and Rangreza.

Here’s hoping that the passion she brings on screen, shows!