Tug of war ensued between chief commissioner, IG over leaked letter 

Islamabad: A tug of war between the capital’s key offices continued over the leakage of possible threat alert in twin cities, issued by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) last month.

The NACTA, onFebruary 16, circulated a threat alert to law enforcement agencies, which was allegedly leaked from the chief commissioner office and was widely circulated on media. The leaked letter caused tensions between the two key institutions, which are supposed to uphold law and order in the city, sources close to the authorities told Pakistan Today.

The letter revealed that unknown terrorists have been planning to carry an attack in the city and for this purpose, they have prepared a suicide bomber, Osama.

After the issuance of the letter, IGP Tariq Masood Yasin wrote a letter to interior minister requesting him to take an action against the chief commissioner office for allegedly leaking the “sensitive information” to the media.

Later, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan directed to start an inquiry. ICT Director Finance and Development Muhammad Ali was appointed as the inquiry officer, who will submit the report to the minister by next month.

According to the sources, the commissioner questioned the stance of IGP’s office that information was leaked by his office.The chief commissioner wrote a letter to the IGP and asked him to establish that information was leaked by his office. However, IGP has not replied yet.

The sources said that both the offices have been levelling allegation against each other and been approaching the minister for the same reason. According to the sources, the interior minister is also unhappy with the IGP over the rise of street crime in the city.

The IGP refused to comment on the issue saying that an inquiry has been directed by the minister and IGP’s office is waiting for the result.

It is noted that the chief commissioner had already sought an explanation from IGP over the recent transfers of two top police officials despite the fact that IGP office has no authority to transfer the officers of BPS-18 and above.