Tahirul Qadri expresses disappointment over release of Gullu Butt

LAHORE: Gullu Butt, the man who vandalised vehicles parked outside Minhaj-ul-Quran Secretariat, Model Town was freed today.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri expressed his disappointment over this and has said that justice and law have been trampled over with this decision, adding the poor people who were wronged have once again been defeated.

Gullu was charged under clauses relating to interference in the government activities and vandalism. The court held that Gullu Butt has undergone imprisonment of six years for ordinary crimes under Pakistan penal code.

The accused paid fines before he was released by the jail administration in presence of his relatives. During an anti-encroachment operation outside the residence of Dr Tahirul Qadri in June 2014, Butt had vandalised private cars parked outside the premises in the presence of the police.