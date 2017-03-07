Sacrilegious content on social media: IHC judge declares blasphemers ‘terrorists’

Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, while reacting strongly against the presence of sacrilegious content on social media, Tuesday declared blasphemers as terrorists and directed the interior minister to appear in person over the matter.

Justice Siddiqui could not hold his emotions as tears rolled down his cheeks out of respect for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) while he was handing down a judgment.

“Why is the blasphemous content present on the social media? What steps are being taken by the government in this regard” the judge questioned, as he directed Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to appear before the court on Wednesday.

He also said that the matter could not be relegated to bureaucracy.

“I submit and sacrifice myself and all that I have, including my parents, my life and job, to Allah’s messenger (peace be upon him),” the judge said, adding, “If the sacrilegious pages cannot be blocked, then the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) should cease to exist.”

“Each and everything can be sacrificed for the honour of Allah’s messenger (Peace Be Upon Him). I will close entire social media if I have to,” he warned, saying, “I hereby declare blasphemers as terrorists.”