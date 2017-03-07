Rumours of Fatemi’s removal baseless: ministry

The ministry of foreign affairs on Monday termed the rumours about the removal of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi as baseless and unfounded.

The clarification brought an end to an ongoing debate in the media and political circles about Fatemi’s alleged role in the Dawn leaks case which triggered a civil-military tiff over the issue.

“There is no truth in the reports regarding Mr Tariq Fatemi. These are baseless reports,” said Nafees Zakaria, the official spokesman of the ministry while talking to Pakistan Today.

A source in the federal government told this scribe that Fatemi was a close confidant of the prime minister.

“Whether it is a vist to the US, UN, or China, the prime minister takes Mr Fatemi along. He is a very close and trusted aide to the prime minister,” the source added.

A section of the press has time and again reported rumours about Fatemi’s role in the leaks. However, with the clarification by the spokesman, the matter is settled once and for all.