Punjab Constable commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A constable of Punjab Constabulary committed suicide in Faisalabad on Monday after suffering from multiple diseases for a long time.

His body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

Meanwhile, an infuriated youth shot dead his sister-in-law over a domestic issue in the area of Nishatabad police station.

The police said Pervez Gill, a resident of Chak No 54, opened fire on his brother’s wife Shazia over a domestic dispute. The woman suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police arrested the accused and recovered the murder weapon from his possession.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 21 people over gambling charges from Bahoo Chowk, Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Rasheedabad and other areas.