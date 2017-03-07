PSL final will be recorded as significant blow to terrorists, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday with successful staging of PSL final in Lahore international cricket has, after a hiatus of many years, returned to Pakistan; the yesterday’s PSL final will be recorded in the history of Pakistan as a significant blow to the those who create mischief and fear in Pakistan.

She said that media is the conscience of any nation; it has the power to positively change the paradigm of society through promotion of progressive ideas and upholding the values that we cherish and proud of. She expressed immense appreciation for the media for postulating a narrative that transformed fear into courage ardently sending message of a peaceful, resilient and free of fear Pakistan to the world at large.

The Minister, while watching the PSL final at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore, said that she had realized that today’s Pakistan is free from fear of terrorism, load-shedding, and economically stronger realizing its true potential which Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had envisioned and promised in 2013.

The Minister strongly condemned attack on security forces in Mohmand Agency from across the border and said that the armed forces have given unprecedented sacrifices for defence of our beloved motherland. She said that the unmatched sacrifices of the martyred of this war will not go in vain and the terrorists and extremists will bite the dust soon.

She shared deep grief and sympathies with the families of the martyred army personnel.