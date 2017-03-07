PR to increase trains from 32 to 171 per day

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Monday that the Pakistan Railways would increase its capacity to run trains from 32 to 171 per day after the up gradation of railways track from Karachi to Turkham.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held at the Pakistan Railways headquarter in Lahore.

The meeting was called regarding the up gradation of railways track under the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The meeting was attended by Railways Chairperson Parveen Agha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Anwer, CPEC leader Muhammad Ashfaq Khattak and senior officials.

Rafique said that the feasibility report regarding up gradation of the ML-I had been completed and the next step would be to pay the Chinese experts.

He said that after the completion of up-gradation work, the ML-I trains would run at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour instead of current 65-120 Kilometre per hour.

“The distance from Lahore to Karachi will be reduced to 12 hours while Lahore to Rawalpindi will be reduced to two and half hours after the completion of project” he concluded.