Police arrested 37 in search operation

Peshawar: As many as 37 people, including 22 suspicious persons, were held during a police search operation in different areas of Peshawar.

Sources said that police carried out search operation in Badaber and adjoining areas. The police apprehended 37 people: 22 were ‘suspicious’ people while 15 were arrested for not complying with rent act provisions.

A door to door search operation was conducted, in which 62 houses were searched; weapons and drugs were recovered from the suspects.

All held suspects were shifted to an undisclosed place for further interrogation.