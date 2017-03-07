PMDC withdraws decision to ban new medical colleges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has withdrawn decision pertaining to ban new medical colleges.

PMDC has already received more than 50 applications for the construction of new medical colleges ahead of Federal Cabinet and Ministry of National Health Services’ approval.

The officials said that decision over the applications will be taken according to law.

PMDC imposed a ban on new medical colleges until the verification of faculty members.

Ministry of National Health Services’ secretary had announced to consult cabinet for every administrative matter as per Supreme Court’s (SC) directives after which PMDC has sent a summary to the cabinet for further proceedings.

Meanwhile, PMDC President Dr Shabbir Lehri said that green signal would only be given to those colleges who have proper faculty, facilities and follow rules and regulations.