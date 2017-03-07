Pakistan lodges protest for relocation of Indian flag over ‘spying suspicions’

Pakistan has through a protest sought relocation of India’s tallest ever flag from Attari border, suspecting that it might be an instrument for ‘espionage’, according to a report by The Independent.

The flag, which can be seen in Lahore, was erected at the Attari border and is 110 metres high. The move has prompted Islamabad to accuse New Delhi of violating the international treaties.

Pakistan lodged a complaint with India’s Border Security Force, suspecting that hidden cameras might have been installed on the flag pole for spying purposes.

Pakistan has asked New Delhi to move the flag to a bit farther so it is no longer visible from Lahore, according to Times of India.

Indian authorities maintain the 200-metre distance from the border is far enough and that they have not violated any laws.

“It is our national flag and nobody can stop us from hoisting it on our soil,” Anil Joshi, a minister in the Punjab government, said.

The flag weighing 55 tonnes is 110 metre-long and 24 metres wide and is expected to become a major tourist attraction at the Attari-Wagah border.

It has overtaken the previous tallest Indian flag which stood 300 feet high in the city of Ranchi in Indian state of Jharkand.

New Delhi’s original plan was to fly the flag on January 26 but this was delayed due to technical issues.