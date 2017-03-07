Pakistan Aeronautical Complex completes overhauling of 1,000 aircraft

50 mins ago BY Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex completed the overhauling of 1,000 aircraft on Tuesday.

“PAF has been relentlessly pursuing these goals that have achieved remarkable expertise in specialised field of aviation, including overhaul of aircraft,” Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said at the ruling ceremony for the 1000th aircraft was held on the same day in Kamra, Attock. “You all have witnessed whether it is a war against terrorists or a conventional war all the air power takes the lead role.”

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer was the chief guest at the ceremony.



