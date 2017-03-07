New check posts to be set up along Iran, Afghanistan borders

A decision has been taken to further tighten up the security at borders adjoining with Iran and Afghanistan in the wake of underway operation Raddul Fasaad.

The sources said that several check posts would be established on difficult routes on the way to these borders where there were no check posts before, including coastal highway and RCD highway.

Army, FC, Custom, Levies, FIA, police and intelligence agencies officials will be deployed on these security check posts in Balochistan.

According to Interior Ministry officials, in Balochistan, on Pak-Afghan border, many other security measures have already been taken including trench of 400 kilometers but it was for the first time that security was being made foolproof along with Iran border because of several criminals involved in terrorism including Kulbhushan Yadav had entered into Pakistani through these borders.

Apart from this Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Chief Mullah Akhtar Mansoor used to enter Pakistan through these routes who was later killed in a drone attack, they added.

Sources further said that the construction of check posts has been started and the concerned authorities were preparing related reports in this regard. The ordinances have been issued to Balochistan, Interior Ministry and Defence Ministry.