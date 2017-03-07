NADRA‘s female officer seeks SC help against workplace harassment

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against harassment of a female deputy assistant director (DAD) of National Data Base Regulatory Authority (NADRA).

DAD Syed Shaheen Bokhari had taken a plea in the petition that she had been transferred from Karachi to Islamabad illegally. Kamran Latif, an officer of NADRA, made unbridled demands from her and a false case of identity cards theft was registered against her. The case was withdrawn after one year due to insufficient evidence.

The then DG Operations Muzaffar Ali asked her to establish illicit relations with him if she wanted a withdrawal of the case. She further took the ground that she was subjected to physical torture in the name of inquiry.

She requested the court that the NADRA authorities were harassing her under deputy chairman; therefore, the chief justice should take notice of the matter and provide justice to her.