Mohmand attack: PM expresses grief over loss of life

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday said the sacrifices rendered by the country’s brave soldiers while defending the motherland were the “real lifeline of nation”.

“The soldiers who sacrificed their life are our real heroes and the nation promises to honour them by standing firm against terrorists nefarious designs to hit at our way of life,” the prime minister said in a statement on a terrorist attack in Mohmand Agency where five army personnel lost their lives.

The prime minister expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of army personnel who lost lives while engaging with terrorists.

Sharif said the country would become stronger and stronger “because our men in uniform are vigilant at our borders and in urban centres”.

“Terrorists are sadly mistaken if they think they can weaken the resolve of our nation,” he said.

The PM further said Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was against every terrorist working from within the country or operating from a foreign territory.

“The enemies of Pakistan will be eliminated along with their cancerous ideology,” he said.

The Prime Minister prayed for the blessing of the departed souls and grant of patience to the family of martyred.

Moreover, Pakistan Foreign Office has also condemned the cross-border terrorist attack on security check posts in Mohmand Agency.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said, “our valiant soldiers sacrificed their lives for the security of the country and their people”.

Separately, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the army’s befitting response to the terrorist attack but expressed grief over the loss of precious lives.

He said, the terrorists were a common enemy and coordinated efforts were required to check free movement of terrorists on the border, adding “Terrorists must be denied freedom of movement along the border”.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of the five martyred soldiers were offered at the Peshawar Garrison Club on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and other civil and military officers attended the funeral prayers.

The martyred soldiers included Sanaullah, Safdar, Altaf, Nek Muhammad and Anwar.