Lecturers’ minimum qualification criteria raised to 18-year education

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has directed the universities and degree awarding institutions to ensure implementation of the commission’s decision to raise minimum qualification for hiring lecturers to 18 years of education.

In a letter issued by the HEC to vice chancellors and rectors, they have been asked to ensure that minimum qualification for appointment of a lecturer should be 18 years educations, or Masters from a foreign university. Deadline given for decision’s implementation is June 30, 2017.

The universities which have already adopted and implemented the decision have been appreciated and advised to continue implementing the decision.

Moreover, the HEC has also extended the cut-off date for raising minimum qualification of assistant professors in universities to the level of PhD, to January 1, 2018.