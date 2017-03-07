Kuwaiti businessmen urged to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan

KUWAIT: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan offered an ideal and conducive environment for foreign investments urging the Kuwaiti business community to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation comprising members of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce at Bayan Palace.

The meeting was also attended by Petroleum and Natural Resources Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and Board of Investment Chairman Miftah Ismail.

The prime minister said that the government was ensuring all possible assistance and facilitation for the investors.

Nawaz Sharif reached Kuwait earlier on a two-day official visit along with a high-level delegation.

While highlighting key economic achievements, the prime minister said that the country’s economy was back on track after strenuous efforts of the present government, adding that the leading financial institutions of the world had acknowledged the tremendous achievements made by Pakistan in the areas of macroeconomic stability, GDP growth, low inflation and achieving new heights in stock exchange.

Prime Minister Sharif said that the government had largely overcome the issue of power shortages and the country’s industrial sector was supplied uninterrupted electricity.

He further said that the mega investments were made in diverse fields of energy including hydel, thermal, coal, solar and wind to overcome the energy shortages.

The PM said that the government was giving special focus to building infrastructure, motorways and expressways all over Pakistan.

China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) alone has the potential to accelerate trade and business activities in the entire region, he said adding that Pakistan was welcoming countries of the region to join the CPEC and reap the benefits if this significant connectivity project, he concluded.