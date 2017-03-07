Indian army ceasefire violations, Iran-Pak pipeline project discussed in NA

ISLAMABAD: The Indian army has committed 1427 ceasefire violations since 2013 in which 111 citizens were martyred and 457 sustained injuries, as discussed in the National Assembly the other day.

On the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed said that the major cause of delay in the execution of this project is due to international restrictions, adding that work on this project will begin as soon as the ban gets lifted. He further told that a delegation is being planned for Iran and awaits the approval of the concerned authorities.

“Iran had to provide $50 million for the project, however; it has yet not been able to begin the work in its own country, therefore; it cannot implement fine on Pakistan as per the agreement,” he said.

It was also mentioned in the assembly that no proposals imposing a ban on Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) were under consideration.