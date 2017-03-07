Hospital management outsourcing to be increased: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here on Tuesday to review progress on different matters regarding the provision of quality treatment facilities in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the experiment of outsourcing the management of some hospitals had been very successful and that this model would be further extended so that patients could receive standard treatment facilities in the province’s hospitals.

Provincial Ministers Kh Salman Rafique and Kh Imran Nazir, the additional chief secretary, planning and development chairman, communication and works secretary and other officials also attended the meeting.