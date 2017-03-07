Honour killing in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two men were killed by their in-laws in Islamabad the other day, as honour killing incidents rise in the capital city.

According to the Police, a 21-year-old Syed Roz was found dead this Sunday in Bhara Kahu with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. It was later told by his wife that the deceased was gunned down by her brothers since they did not ‘approve of’ their ‘love’ marriage.

“They had married without the consent of the girl’s family and had been living in hiding all along,” a police officer said.

The widow identified the suspects as Nasir Khan, Ikram, Ayub, Dawai Khan, Toor Khan. However, none of them had been arrested so far.

Police have sent the widow to a safe home.

Last week, two men were gunned down in another honour killing incident in Islamabad. Both these incidents suspiciously took place on a Sunday.