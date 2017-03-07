Health department, anti-narcotics force to target drug peddlers around educational institutions

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir on Tuesday said that the health department and the anti-narcotics force (ANF) will start a joint operation against drug sellers in the surroundings of the province’s educational institutions.

A meeting was held between the provincial head of the anti-narcotics force, Khalid Mehmood, and Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir here on Tuesday and a decision was taken to launch a crackdown against drug peddlers.

Imran Nazir said that such anti-social elements will be dealt with iron hands. Khalid Mehmood said that the ANF will fully support the provincial government in its efforts to eradicate narcotics from Punjab. It was decided in the meeting that the ANF will impart training to 20 drug inspectors of the primary and secondary health department.

Representative of the Chief Minister’s Taskforce Azhar Saleemi, Drugs Deputy Controller Shaukat Wahab and other officers were also present in the meeting.