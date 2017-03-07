Govt taking measures for safe and secure Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb  

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that the government has taken successful measures to get rid of the menace of terrorism, and the country was in a better and secure position now.

She expressed these views while addressing an exhibition ‘Safe and Secure Pakistan’ in Islamabad.

The information minister said that the government was successful in implementing the national internal security policy- as a result- there has been a marked reduction in the incidents of terrorism.

She recalled that there were 2,400 incidents of terrorism in the country in 2013 which have now come down to just 160.

Aurangzeb further said that the exhibition was the best example of public-private partnership in augmenting efforts to make the country safe and secure.

She lauded the efforts of the government and law enforcement agencies in combating terrorism but there was a need to bridge the technological gap, she lamented.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also referred to the reforms in curriculum and safe city project.

The Science and Technology Ministry has been investing in research and development to make the country secure, she concluded.