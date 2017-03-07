‘Govt focuses on self-reliance for defence production’

KAMRA: Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has said Pakistan is a peace loving country but if enemy resorts to any aggression against the country then a befitting reply will be given to it.

While speaking at a ceremony held at Pakistan Aeronautical Complex at Kamra, he said, “PAF is ready to face any challenge. Pakistan is a peace loving country. The enemy will be paid back in the same coin if it commits any aggression against our country.” He held that substantial progress has been made towards achieving a greater degree of self-reliance in defence production.

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain- the chief guest at the event- said the government has attached highest priority to self-reliance and indigenization of defence production.

The minister said efforts were being made to achieve greater autonomy in these two areas.

He lauded engineers and technicians for augmenting country’s engineering potential by successfully overhauling and repairing weapons system.

He thanked China for continued support and assistance in the field of defence production. He said the bilateral relationship has matured into a strategic partnership with more opportunities for development and professional growth.