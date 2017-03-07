Gen Bajwa meets Qatari defence minister, chief of armed forces

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Qatar, called on Qatari Minister of Defence Affairs Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah. Matters of regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. The minister appreciated the professional standing and performance of the Pakistan Army and expressed the desire for increased Pakistan-Qatar defence collaboration.

Bajwa also met Qatar Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lt Gen Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim. The Qatari counterpart acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability through its fight against terrorism and militancy.

The general thanked both dignitaries and said that the Pakistan Army greatly values its defence cooperation and collaboration with Qatar. Responding to the desire for increasing Pak-Qatar defence cooperation, Gen Bajwa said that the proposed enhancement would have a positive impact on bilateral relations and regional security, both.