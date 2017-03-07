Four killed in head-on collision

QUETTA: At least four people were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a car on Tuesday.

Sources said that three people died on the spot while one sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident near Muslim Bagh, in Qilla Saif Ullah, district Balochistan.

The injured was shifted to nearby local hospital but he also succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital.

Police said that the incident was the result of over speeding.

All the deceased hailed from DIK and their bodies were handed over to the heirs.