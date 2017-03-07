Farhan Akhtar ends marriage on friendly note

Farhan Akhtar, the Bollywood superstar has impressed the lawyers who were involved in his divorce proceedings with the dignified manner in which he sat through it all, along with his former wife Adhuna.

As per perhaps most divorce cases, the lawyers expected a huge fracas between the two parties but fortunately, neither Farhan nor Adhuna pulled the swords out, reported Yahoo! They were recently spotted at a Mumbai family court to attend a counselling session.

“They were the most dignified couple at the negotiating table. Even the most graceful celebrities have vented out some discordant notes when they sit down for the negotiation. Farhan and Adhuna’s case is perhaps the first exception,” shared an eye-witness.

“You will not believe it but Farhan and Adhuna have not told even their respective lawyers till date about why they are parting ways. Every divorce lawyer gets to know from his/her client all about his/her issues that he/she has with her partner, but these two had nothing to complain about the world,” the witness continued. “Of course, they must have had serious issues to have taken this drastic step but they just said ‘It’s over, we are incompatible with each other,’ and maintain just that, even now. This all shows their class.”

Come April, the former couple will complete a six-month period of separation which, in turn, will grant them legal separation. According to reports, the bungalow they own together will go to Adhuna. Also, Farhan will give her a one-time alimony and invest in the security and futures of their two daughters. The custody of the children has been granted to the mother but Farhan can meet them anytime and anywhere.

Admittedly, though, much of Bollywood was jolted when the news of Farhan and Adhuna’s divorce first broke out. The couple had been married for 16 years until they suddenly gave out an official statement announcing their split and requested privacy.